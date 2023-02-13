Move to open in Test saved Rohit’s career: AUS legend makes bold claim, says ‘captaincy played big part in his revival’

Rohit Sharma-led Team India started the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a commanding note, defeating Pat Cummins' Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. Rohit led the side from the front and slammed 120 to power India to 400 on a track where Australia struggled in both innings. Australia batting first were bundled for 177, and they could only muster 91 in the second innings.

Rohit, on the other hand, looked in zero discomfort slamming 15 boundaries and two maximums during the course of his knock. Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell was one among of the many left impressed by the Indian captain and reserved a special praise for him.

“The state of the pitch was put into perspective by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He played a masterful innings that displayed confidence in his own defence, his wide stroke range on a turning - but not impossible pitch - and his ironclad discipline.

“Not only did Rohit reveal a wide range of shots, he also frustrated the Australian bowlers with the way he only played them when the time was right. He showed all players, home and touring, how to play on Indian pitches, and his example was flawlessly followed by the much improved Ravindra Jadeja,” Chappell wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Jadeja, who made a return following his injury, starred in both the departments and was named Player of the Match. The all-rounder scored 70 and scalped a total of seven wickets in both the innings combined.

Chappell also made a bold claim regarding Rohit, stating the move to promote himself in the opening slot “saved his Test career”. The India captain had started his career as a middle-order batter before MS Dhoni elevated him to the opening slot in limited-overs.

Rohit exceled in the position and former India captain Virat Kohli's decision to do the same in Test rebooted his career in the longer format.

"The move to open in Test cricket saved Rohit's career. He looked like he might waste his enormous skill down the order but batting above Virat Kohli has prevented him being overawed by the ex-captain's popularity. Captaincy has also played a big part in Rohit's revival; the discipline required to lead a team has added another level to his batting," the former Australian cricketer noted.

Rohit has opened in 46 Tests so far, in which he has amassed 3257 runs at an average of 47.20. He has scored nine centuries and 14 fifty-plus scores batting at this position.

