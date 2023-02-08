Watch: MS Dhoni breaks the internet in never seen 'desi' avatar, posts video of driving tractor in Ranchi farm

MS Dhoni surprised his fans in a never seen ‘desi’ avatar as the former India captain was seen driving a tractor to plough his farm, which is located at the outskirts of his hometown Ranchi. Dhoni shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday evening and wrote: “Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work.” Dhoni's latest Instagram update came after a long hiatus of over two years.

Ever since hanging his boots from international cricket, Dhoni has been engaging in farming activities, where he grows organically grown fruits and vegetables. In his last post shared on the same social media platform, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen plucking strawberries from his farm and eating them.

Dhoni driving a tractor was an instant hit among his fans as the post has garnered plenty of reactions, with many even pleading the ex-India cricketer on to make a comeback in the comment section. Here is the video:

Dhoni will be seen in action at the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which could also be final appearance in the lucrative T20 competition, considering he is already 41.

After leading CSK since the inception of the tournament back in 2008, Dhoni relinquished from captaincy at the start of IPL 2022, passing the baton to Ravindra Jadeja.

However, the move backfired and after a series of losses the captaincy was once again handed over to Dhoni, while Jadeja was forced out of the tournament midway due to an injury on his rib cage.

While nothing like this has been announced yet, but with CSK roping in England Test skipper and premier all-rounder Ben Stokes for a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the mini-auction held in December 2022, he could be projected as the franchises new leader following Dhoni's retirement.

Apart from Stokes, CSK also roped in two big names in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Kyle Jamieson. Rahane was roped in for ₹50 lakh, while the Kiwi all-rounder was bought for ₹1 crore and it won't be wrong to consider them as steal deal.

