e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cricket / 17,226 runs, 829 dismissals: MS Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket

17,226 runs, 829 dismissals: MS Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket

Although MS Dhoni did not witness a good start to his international career, he went out to amass 17266 runs across all formats for India. He also has 829 dismissals behind the stumps to his credit.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Former India captain MS Dhoni.
Former India captain MS Dhoni.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

India’s World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket. Dhoni made his debut in the international cricket on this day in 2004 against Bangladesh but was run out on a duck. Although Dhoni did not witness a good start to his international career, he went out to amass 17266 runs across all formats for India. He also has 829 dismissals behind the stumps to his credit.

Dhoni, who is hailed as the best finisher in the world by many, brought many laurels to the country. He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1983.

Under the leadership of the 38-year-old, India also lifted the one ICC World T20 title and one Champions trophy. India lifted the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs.

However, Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the team since suffering the semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Despite India being in a difficult position in the match, all the hopes were alive till Dhoni was on the field. The wicket-keeper batsman was run out in the semi-final and afterwards, the match slipped off India’s hands.

tags
top news
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LivePM ModiJharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant Soren

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news