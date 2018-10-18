Dhoni could have made the difference, says Harbhajan after Jharkhand’s Vijay Hazare semi-final loss

Delhi beat Jharkhand by two wickets in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to book their spot in the final against Mumbai on Saturday.

It was a nail-biting match which Jharkhand should have won considering Delhi at one stage were 133/7 chasing 200 to win.

A cool and calm presence was something that they needed to help young skipper Ishan Kishan who made some curious decisions and former India captain MS Dhoni would probably have done things differently.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Dhoni’s presence could have made a difference to the Jharkhand side.

Bhajji took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate his ex-teammate Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Captain) and then said that Jharkhand may well have done better had MS been playing. “Congrats captain @GautamGambhir and Team Delhi for reaching #VijayHazare finals. Well done #pawanNegi But who knows @msdhoni presence could have been the difference.Team Jharkhand must have missed him today @BCCIdomestic,” the tweet read.

Congrats captain @GautamGambhir and Team Delhi for reaching #VijayHazare finals. Well done #pawanNegi But who knows @msdhoni presence could have been the difference .Team Jharkhand must have missed him today @BCCIdomestic — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 18, 2018

Earlier in the week, the national selection committee was left embarrassed after Dhoni refused to play for Jharkhand despite chairman MSK Prasad’s public announcement couple of days prior.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 18:24 IST