'Dhoni didn't sacrifice his batting position': Sreesanth's sharp response to Gambhir's ‘No.3’ remark on India legend

Days after Gautam Gambhir surprised his critics with a praise-worthy remark for MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth joined the same debate by issuing an eye-catching statement. It was under the leadership of magnanimous Dhoni that India were crowned champions in the limited-overs format for the second time in 2011. After Gambhir, Sreesanth has weighed on the 'Dhoni debate' (ANI-Getty Images)

Gambhir, who remained an integral part of Dhoni's Team India for several years, gave the ex-Indian skipper a special mention during the coverage of the Asia Cup. Though it has been perceived on the internet that Gambhir always has an axe to grind against Dhoni, the former India cricketer and full-time cricket pundit surprised many with his recent take on the legacy of the Ranchi stalwart.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid answers red-hot 'Kohli-Rohit' question ahead of India vs Australia 1st ODI: 'These decisions are made...'

The former India opener lauded Dhoni for his unparalleled contribution to Indian cricket. According to Gambhir, Dhoni couldn’t achieve what he could have as a batter because of his captaincy. Gambhir claimed that Dhoni would have shattered several batting records if the wicketkeeper-batter batted at the No.3 position for India. The ex-India skipper even went on to claim that Dhoni sacrificed his international runs for trophies.

'Credit should go to Dhoni, but he didn't…'

Speaking to Sportskeeda, ex-India pacer Sreesanth recalled Gambhir's recent statement about Dhoni and pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper aced the finisher's role to perfection in his international cricket. "Gautam Bhai said recently that Dhoni would have scored more runs had he batted at No.3. But for Dhoni it was always about more victories than more runs. He always had the ability to finish games when the team needed him and he won two World Cups as well," Sreesanth said.

Dhoni propelled India to the No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings. The Ranchi stalwart is the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies. India's semi-final clash with New Zealand turned out to be Dhoni's final international appearance as the former Indian skipper announced his retirement in 2020. "Credit should go to Dhoni, but he didn't sacrifice his batting position. He worked a way to find out which players would do well for the team in which position and then slot them in those positions accordingly. His captaincy had the ability to bring the best out of his players. He has always thought about the team first," Sreesanth added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON