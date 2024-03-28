MS Dhoni drops another classic, intervenes question for Rachin Ravindra with mic-drop 'captaincy' remark

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his composed demeanour on the field; rarely has the former CSK captain lost his cool. And according to him, his successor, Ruturaj Gaikwad, also possesses a similar trait. Gaikwad was named the new CSK skipper after Dhoni stepped down from the role ahead of the 2024 edition. The batter has made a solid start in his new innings as the side's captain, leading CSK to victories in both of its opening matches. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (2L) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (2R) during IPL 2024 match vs Gujarat Titans (AFP)

During a promotional event, Dhoni was asked about one of the incidents that took place on the field during CSK's second match of the season against Gujarat Titans. In the 15th over of GT's run-chase, the side's young star Rachin Ravindra dropped Sai Sudharsan's catch, and the anchor asked the young Kiwi batter how he responded to the setback and whether or not he looked at MS Dhoni after the incident.

In a rather hilarious intervention, Dhoni said, “Well, there's a new captain!”

Dhoni, then, said that he doesn't react to such incidents particularly when the player is young and new.

"It (muscle memory) is there. But, I am not somebody who reacts a lot, especially when somebody is playing his first game or second game. I think Rutu (Ruturaj) is quite the same. But it was fun to watch him (Rachin) move all round the ground," Dhoni added.

Ravindra's impactful presence on the field was evident in CSK's season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where his diving catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis set a positive tone for the team. Under the leadership of Gaikwad, the Super Kings have displayed remarkable composure and dominance, as the side's remains firmly at the top of the table.

Dhoni yet to bat

Dhoni is yet to bat in the IPL 2024 season, leaving supporters eagerly awaiting his cameos, which made quite a mark in the previous season of the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter looked solid in the net videos before the side's opening game; however, in their second game, Dhoni didn't arrive at the crease despite the side losing six wickets.

Regardless, as the Super Kings prepare for their first away game against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on March 31, the focus will remain on maintaining their winning momentum under Gaikwad's astute captaincy.