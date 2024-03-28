Virender Sehwag calls MS Dhoni ‘buzurg’, says Ajinkya Rahane fitter than former CSK skipper

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings for their exemplary efforts on the field in terms of catching against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024 match at Chepuak Stadium. Senior player Ajinkya Rahane dived forward to grab a sensational catch of David Miller, Rachin Ravindra, who joined CSK this season picked a couple. Meanwhile, the catch which grabbed the most eyeballs was Vijay Shankar's catch taken by legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper made a fully stretched dive 2.7 meters to his right to grab a one-handed stunner to enthrall the fans at Chepauk. Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni are the two senior pros in the Chennai Super Kings side.

The cricketing world was in awe of Dhoni's agility at this age as his former India teammate Sehwag also talked about it but with a cheeky reference by tagging him as 'buzurg'.

"Catches win matches. Ajinkya Rahane picked a good catch so did Rachin Ravindra. Buzurg (old) MS Dhoni also picked one," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Rohit Gavaskar, who was also part of the discussion instantly replied, "You didn't refer to Rahane as buzurg."

Sehwag backed his claim and said there is big age difference between Rahane's and Dhoni's.

"Their age is not the same, there is a difference and Rahane is also fitter than MS Dhoni. There is a big difference between a 35-year-old and a 41-year-old. MS is getting old now there is no doubt about it," said Sehwag.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is leading CSK for the first time this season, was also highly impressed with the fielding of his side.

"I'm impressed with the fielding as well. Maybe one or two youngsters we have extra this year and great effort from Jinks, even in the last game he was running from one end to the other. Fielding is a big tick for us," he added.

Chennai Super King continue winning momentum

However, Chennai Super Kings continued their winning momentum with a second straight win as they hammered Shubman Gill's GT by 63 runs to stretch their lead at the top of the points table with an excellent NRR.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's team covered all its bases and it was evident as Rachin Ravindra prepared a platform with a 20-ball 46-run innings to allow Shivam Dube to unlock his beast mode with a 23-ball 51 as Chennai posted a massive 206 for 6.

In reply, Titans managed to score 143 for 8 as Deepak Chahar (2/28 in 4 overs), Mustafizur Rahman (2/30 in 4 overs), Tushar Deshpande (2/21) and Matheesha Pathirana (1/29 in 4 overs) one by one tightened the noose on their batting unit.