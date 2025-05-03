MS Dhoni drops sharp one-liner after Ravi Shastri asks CSK captain to reveal plans against Virat Kohli, RCB batters

In what could be one of his final few toss appearances in the IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni reminded fans why he remains one of the sharpest minds. During the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday night, Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl, but it was his short exchange with former India head coach Ravi Shastri that truly stole the show. MS Dhoni during the toss against RCB(IPL)

Asked by Shastri whether CSK had any plans to curb RCB’s aggressive batting in the Powerplay, Dhoni responded with a cheeky grin: “Let it be plans, Ravi bhai!”

Dhoni is leading the Super Kings in the absence of their full-time skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was forced to sidelines with an injury.

Dhoni vs Kohli for the last time

The match, though, could be a special game for the two giants of Indian cricket – Dhoni and Virat Kohli. This could be the last time they face off in the IPL, with Dhoni turning 44 this year and already insisting that CSK's remaining matches provide a window to plan for the next season.

RCB enter the contest with hopes of sealing a playoff berth, needing a win to take their tally to 16 points. For CSK, already out of contention, the fixture is about pride and the chance to climb out of the bottom rungs of the table.

CSK will be looking to spoil RCB's party, as Rajat Patidar's RCB are among the top contenders for a place in the playoffs. RCB are currently at the second spot in seven wins, and level at points with table toppers, Mumbai Indians.

RCB's star batter, Kohli comes into the clash with red-hot form, scoring four fifties in his last five innings and chasing the Orange Cap with 443 runs. CSK’s batting woes, meanwhile, are well documented. The underperforming top-order has left Dhoni with little to build on at the death – his quick cameos often coming too late.