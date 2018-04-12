MS Dhoni files Rs 150 cr law suit against real estate company

India’s World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is looking to retrieve almost Rs 150 crore from real estate company Amrapali Group, for whom he had been the brand ambassador for 6-7 years according to a report by Economic Times.

Dhoni alleges that he has not been paid for being the face of the company that is in a financial crisis.

Sport management company Rhiti Sports, that manages Dhoni, KL Rahul and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has moved the Delhi High Court and filed a recovery suit against Amrapali the report further states.

“They haven’t given us money for branding and marketing activities,” said Arun Pandey, managing director of Rhiti Sports.

In 2016, Dhoni quit as the ambassador of the disgraced group after many residents of a housing project by Amrapali began to troll him on Twitter. The residents were unhappy with some unfinished work in their homes and began to call out the cricket star on his association with the firm.