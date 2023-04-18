'MS Dhoni gives them stares...': Sunil Gavaskar's staggering revelation on CSK captain after RCB clash in IPL 2023

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels players are naturally immune to pressure when MS Dhoni is leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Strengthening their bid to secure a top-three finish in the league standings, Dhoni's Super Kings outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match No.25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday.

Gavaskar has explained why Dhoni's CSK manage to brave crunch situations more often than any other team(ANI-PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devon Conway-inspired CSK side defeated Faf du Plessis and Co. in an IPL 2023 match where both teams belted 444 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Giving Dhoni and Co. a scare while chasing the daunting total against CSK, superstars Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added 126 runs for the third wicket at Bengaluru. However, the batting heroics of Maxwell and Du Plessis went in vain as CSK edged past RCB by 8 runs in the high-scoring encounter.

ALSO READ: ‘RCB would’ve won by 18th over…': Dhoni's astounding ‘Faf, Maxwell’ comment after CSK's victory in IPL 2023

Talking about CSK's win over RCB in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league, batting legend Gavaskar explained how CSK weathered the ‘Faf-Maxwell’ storm in the Southern Derby. "Players don't feel much pressure when MS Dhoni is leading the side. He's utterly cool and that helps. He stays in the moment and never gets carried away. Yes, he gives them some stares once they drop catches or miss field but he never puts them under pressure. That is the reason why CSK manage to brave crunch situations more often than not," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting first in the blockbuster meeting between Chennai and Bangalore, Dhoni's CSK posted a massive total of 226-6 in 20 overs. New Zealand opener Conway smashed 83 off 45 balls while Shivam Dube played a superb knock of 52 off 27 balls for the visitors. In reply, Du Plessis (62) and Maxwell (76) put up a fight for RCB after Akash Singh dismissed an in-form Virat Kohli for 6 off 4 balls in the first over.

With 19 needed in the last six balls, pacer Matheesha Pathirana conceded only 10 runs to restrict RCB to 218-8 in 20 overs as Dhoni’s CSK won the match by 8 runs. Four-time champions Chennai have climbed to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table after an impressive win over RCB. Dhoni and Co. have won three matches and suffered two defeats in the first five matches of the new season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON