Dhoni's 'I will work hard…' promise from IPL 2022 goes viral after CSK book Qualifier 1 date vs GT at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had only two forgettable seasons. And in both, they had finished second-last. One in 2020, when IPL was of eight teams, and the other in 2022, when CSK underwent a captaincy change twice in their season. Chennai had managed just four wins in last season when MS Dhoni reclaimed the captaincy role after handing it over to Ravindra Jadeja. In the last game of that season, Dhoni had made a promise with IPL certain to return to home-away format. As CSK made the playoffs in IPL 2023 and ensured themselves a top-two finish, that same remark went viral.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) (AFP)

Chennai faced Rajasthan Royals in their final league game of IPL 2022. At toss, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop had asked if fans will witness him in the CSK jersey next year as well where IPL will return to its original format after an ease on Covid restrictions. He replied saying: “Whether (2023) will be my last year or not, that’s a big question because you can’t really predict something two years down the line. But definitely, I will be working hard to come back strong next year.”

Well, the promise has surely been delivered and in top-class fashion. Chennai managed to put that 2022 season behind them as they made the playoffs for the 12th time in IPL history. No other team has ever made the knockouts more than nine times, with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians standing next in the table.

Chennai secured the spot on Saturday after beating Delhi Capitals in their final league game by an emphatic margin of 77 runs. Later in the day, with Lucknow Super Giants failing to go past their net run rate mark despite a win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, CSK were guaranteed a top two finish.

Dhoni's men will hence face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk on May 23.

"There is no recipe for success, you try and pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. And groom them in the areas where they are not strong, somebody has to sacrifice their slot for the team. Credit to the management as well, they always back us," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation after the win against DC.

