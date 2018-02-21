MS Dhoni is street-smart, thinks ahead of the game: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is all set to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), after spending a decade with three-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the T20 tournament.

Chennai Super Kings are making a comeback into the league after serving a two-year ban, and have roped in the veteran Indian spinner, after Ravichandran Ashwin was picked up by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the 11th edition of IPL.

Harbhajan has heaped praise on his former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, who returned to the helm at CSK this year, having spent time at Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) during IPL 2016 and 2017.

“It’s always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni. I’m looking forward to working with him again towards a common goal — this time to win the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by CSK’s official website.

“He (Dhoni) understands the game really well, is street-smart and thinks ahead of the game and I feel that’s very important for a captain, especially in T20. That’s what makes him a great skipper,” Harbhajan added.

Talking about his decade-long association with Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan said, “It’s great to be a part of two strong teams. 10 years with Mumbai Indians was absolutely brilliant, and now to be a part of another brilliant team. Here I come, Chennai! Let’s do it together for Yellow.”

The opening match of IPL 2018 will be played between Harbhajan’s former franchise and CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7.

“CSK versus Mumbai Indians — two top teams — was always a pressure game. No matter how bad the situation, both would continue to fight till the end and create chances. That’s how champion teams play, with a lot of passion and pride,” said the spinner, looking forward to the match.