'Told MS Dhoni I didn't want his India shirt': Pakistan pacer on how he got former India skipper's CSK jersey

Haris Rauf had turned heads due to his performance in last year's T20 World Cup for Pakistan, who had dominated the Super 12 stage. Rauf managed to generate searing pace and played an integral role in Pakistan beating India by 10 wickets in their first match of the tournament.

Rauf, 28, had later shared photos of him having received a signed Chennai Super Kings jersey of MS Dhoni and thanked the former India captain for the gesture. Dhoni had retired from international cricket in August 2020 but was part of the Indian team for the 2021 T20 World Cup as a mentor. Rauf has now revealed how he ended up getting the jersey.

"I met MS Dhoni after the game against India at the T20 World Cup last year. I asked him to give me one of his shirts. But I told him that I wanted a CSK jersey and not the Team India one. He told me that he will surely send me that. I finally received it when I was in Australia," he said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

ALSO READ | 'If captain doesn’t back a bowler, he looks lost': Ex-India star pinpoints glaring similarity between Dhoni and Rohit

Rauf also said that he had got a chance to be a net bowler for India during their tour of Australia in 2018-19. The 28-year-old recalled how all-rounder Hardik Pandya boosted his confidence during one of the sessions.

"The Indian team's manager wanted some net bowlers who could bowl to the batters in Australia. I felt it would be a great opportunity for me to bowl to international cricketers. I bowled to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the nets. Hardik Pandya was bowling alongside me and he told me that I was doing good and that he's sure that I'd soon be playing for the Pakistan team," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON