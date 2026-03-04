MS Dhoni penalised in Ranchi overspeeding case after violating traffic norms: Report

Former India captain MS Dhoni was charged with overspeeding in Ranchi after his vehicle was caught violating traffic norms, days after he was in Chennai to attend Chennai Super Kings’ preparatory camp for IPL 2026. MS Dhoni is all set to feature in IPL 2026 (AP)

According to a report in India Today, Dhoni was issued an e-challan under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act after Ranchi’s traffic monitoring system recorded the violation near his residence. The automated system detected the vehicle exceeding the permissible speed limit. While it was a minor offence, incidents involving Dhoni tend to attract public attention.

The development comes shortly after Dhoni received a notice from the Jharkhand State Housing Board over the alleged misuse of a residential plot in Ranchi. The notice stated that his property — an earlier residence on Harmu Road — was allotted strictly for residential purposes but was allegedly being used for commercial activity.

“A residential plot was allotted by the Jharkhand State Housing Board to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but it was found to be used for commercial purposes. We have issued a notice to him for violation of rules and norms,” Housing Board chairman Sanjay Lal Paswan told PTI.

Dhoni set for IPL 2026 stint Meanwhile, CSK CEO confirmed last month that Dhoni will be part of the IPL 2026 season. However, a PTI report suggested that it remains unclear whether the veteran will feature in all league matches.

“We can confirm this much that he is coming to Chennai and had confirmed his availability for the season,” a top CSK source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“Whether he will play all games or not is something we can't say at the moment,” the source added.

In the past two seasons, Dhoni’s role with the bat has largely been situational, often limited to brief late-order cameos.