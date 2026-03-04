Pakistan panel rocked as selector who opposed Babar Azam’s inclusion resigns, frustrated at Mike Hesson’s authority

Days after Pakistan’s forgettable T20 World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a Super 8 exit, a member of the national selection committee resigned, reportedly citing “frustration over the authority of coach Mike Hesson and the perceived silence of fellow committee member Aqib Javed.” A washed-out game against New Zealand and a defeat to England in the second stage ultimately derailed Pakistan’s semifinal hopes. Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, walks off the field with head coach Mike Hesson after a net practice session (PTI)

According to a Geo News report, former international umpire Aleem Dar stepped down from the Pakistan men’s selection committee after repeatedly feeling sidelined in key selection discussions. The report added that Dar had strongly opposed the inclusion of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan in the T20 World Cup squad.

Babar had an underwhelming show in the World Cup, managing just 91 runs in four innings at just over a run-a-ball strike rate, and was dropped from the playing XI in the match against Sri Lanka. Shadab, on the other hand, scored 183 runs and picked up just five wickets.

Dar had instead backed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the crucial No. 6 role, arguing that if opportunities were being extended to inconsistent performers, Rizwan too deserved a defined role in the middle order.

The report further highlighted a growing internal rift within the panel, with Aqib Javed frequently aligning with Hesson’s views, while former captain Misbah-ul-Haq remained largely silent during key deliberations. The absence of robust debate reportedly left Dar “feeling isolated and his contributions undervalued.”

The resignation ends Dar’s 17-month stint as a selector. He had been appointed on October 11, 2024, as part of a revamped panel that also included Javed, former Test captain Azhar Ali and analyst Hasan Cheema.

Pakistan had qualified for the Super 8 as the second-best team in Group A, with their only first-round defeat coming against India in Colombo. In the second stage, they lost to England in their first completed fixture. Although they beat Sri Lanka in their final match, the victory margin was insufficient to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate, leading to their elimination.

It marked Pakistan’s fourth successive failure to reach the semifinals of an ICC tournament.