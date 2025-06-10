MS Dhoni receives heartfelt note from Suresh Raina after ICC Hall of Fame induction: ‘Bhai left indelible mark on sport’

Suresh Raina penned down a heartfelt note for his former skipper and good friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after the latter was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday. Dhoni, who is widely regarded as India's greatest white-ball captain, became the 11th player from the country to be inducted into the elite club during a ceremony in London on Monday. The ICC Hall of Fame honours cricketing legends who have made exceptional contributions to the sport's storied history. Players become eligible for this prestigious induction five years after their last international match. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina share great camaraderie off the field.(Getty Images)

Raina hailed MS Dhoni's "well-deserved" Hall of Fame entry, underscoring how his calm demeanour and "indelible" mark on the game have forged a legacy destined to inspire the next wave of cricketers.

"The Legend Enters the Hall! @mahi7781 incredible career & contributions to cricket have earned him a well-deserved spot in the Hall of Fame. From electrifying finishes to game-changing leadership, Dhoni bhai has left an indelible mark on the sport. His calm demeanor, razor-sharp instincts & unwavering commitment have inspired millions. A true icon & legend of the game, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers #MSDhoni #HallOfFame #legend," Raina wrote in a post on Instagram.

MS Dhoni - The most successful white-ball captain of India

Dhoni stands alone in cricket history as the only captain to lift all three ICC white-ball trophies. His captaincy journey began in 2007 when he led a young, untested Indian squad to the 2007 T20 World Cup, engineered the historic 2011 ODI World Cup victory on home soil, and completed the set with the 2013 Champions Trophy. His remarkable leadership consistently transformed chaos into calm, turning immense pressure into golden opportunities and ambitious dreams into tangible triumphs. Dhoni holds the record for captaining India in the most ODIs - 200 matches. With 110 wins, he is second only to Ricky Ponting - 165 wins, in terms of total ODI victories as captain.

He also finished his career as one of the finest ODI batters for India. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format. With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring.

Dhoni was joined by Australian batting great Matthew Hayden, South African duo of Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla as well as former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori as five men's cricketers were added to the list. Also inducted into the elite group were former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor and ex-Pakistan captain Sana Mir.