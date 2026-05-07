MS Dhoni retirement fears deepen as Michael Clarke issues grim warning: ‘People need to be careful’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has yet to feature in IPL 2026 as he continues to recover from a knee injury, and his availability for the remainder of the season remains uncertain. Despite his absence, fans have continued to turn up in huge numbers for every Chennai Super Kings game, many wearing Dhoni’s iconic jersey number and hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star in action. However, his prolonged absence from the sidelines has left supporters disappointed, with anticipation of his return growing with each passing match. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter was initially expected to miss only the opening phase of the tournament, but his comeback suffered another setback after the injury reportedly flared up again during a training session. Since then, speculation over his return has intensified, with every CSK fixture sparking fresh debate over whether Dhoni will finally return to the playing XI. With concerns over his recurring knee troubles and advancing age, many believe IPL 2026 could also mark Dhoni’s final season, with speculation growing that the CSK icon may decide to bring the curtain down on his legendary career after the tournament. MS Dhoni has yet to play in the IPL this season. (PTI)

Amid growing uncertainty over Dhoni’s future, former Australia captain Michael Clarke came out strongly in support of the CSK icon. Clarke dismissed concerns around Dhoni’s age and insisted that his value to both CSK and Indian cricket goes far beyond just performances on the field, while also warning fans and critics against rushing calls for his retirement.

"MS Dhoni is CSK. If you go watch a CSK game, everyone has the No.7 yellow jersey on. In terms of sponsors coming to the team, every sponsor would want MS Dhoni to be part of that team. He is that significant in India and CSK. Age should not matter, though. No one can convince me that there is a better keeper than MS Dhoni. He's still the best wicketkeeper in T20s. He is also one of a kind. So people need to be careful in wishing him to retire," Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

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“Probably won't see him involved in cricket” Continuing his strong defence of Dhoni, Clarke admitted that the former CSK skipper’s eventual retirement could mark the end of his association with the sport altogether. Clarke felt Dhoni is unlikely to take up coaching, commentary, or even a long-term mentorship role after hanging up his boots, which is why he urged fans to cherish his presence in the IPL for as long as possible.

"When he retires, we probably won't see him involved in cricket. He certainly won't commentate. I doubt he will stay on as a mentor with CSK. I can't imagine him going into coaching. So I would urge people not to wish him to go out soon and try to keep him involved in the sport," he added.