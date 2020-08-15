MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds

cricket

MS Dhoni brought an end to an illustrious international career spanning 16 years as the former India captain decided to announce his retirement from limited overs cricket on Saturday evening. Dhoni had already retired from Test cricket in December 2014. Dhoni, however will continue to ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. The 13th edition of the tournament will being from September 19 in the UAE.

Dhoni’s international retirement was always on the cards. The wicket-keeper batsman had not played any competitive cricket match ever since India’s defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester.

Dhoni, however, goes away as one of the greatest cricketers and captains of all time. Here are some of Dhoni’s captaincy and batting and wicket-keeping world records.

Only captain to win three ICC tournaments

MS Dhoni led India to victory in the inaugural edition of World T20 in 2007, followed it with an ODI World Cup triumph in 2011 and then became the only captain to lift all three ICC tournaments by leading India to the Champions Trophy title in 2013.

Most international matches as a captain

Dhoni has captained India in 332 international matches - 200 ODIs, 60 Tests and 72 T20Is – which is a world record. Australia’s Ricky Ponting has captained in 324 international matches. Dhoni is also the only captain to have led in 50+ international matches in each of the three formats of the game.

Most final wins as a captain (ODIs)

Dhoni has led India to 6 multi-nation ODI tournament finals and of which India have won 4 – making him the most successful captain in multi-nation ODI tournament finals. Overall, Dhoni has won 110 ODI ODIs as a captain, which is the second-most by any player. Ponting is in the first place on the list by winning 165 ODIs.

Most Not Outs in ODIs

MS Dhoni has remained unbeaten in 84 ODIs, which is again a world record. The second best is by former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock, who has 72 not outs to his name. Out of the 84 times, Dhoni remained unbeaten in ODIs, 51 came while India were chasing and amazingly, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious in 47 of those while two matches were tied and they lost only 2 times.

Most stumpings in international cricket

MS Dhoni also holds the record for inflicting most number of stumpings in international cricket. in 350 matches, Dhoni has 123 stumpings to his name. He is also the only wicket-keeper to have inflicted 100 international stumpings in his career. In terms of total dismissals, Dhoni is behind South Africa’s Mark Boucher and Australia’s Adam Gilchrist.