e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

MS Dhoni, Indian cricket’s most successful captain has announced his retirement. Dhoni made the confirmation through a video on Instagram.

cricket Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:05 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni retires as India’s most successful limited-overs internationals captain.
MS Dhoni retires as India’s most successful limited-overs internationals captain.(Getty Images)
         

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian team has announced his retirement. Dhoni made the confirmation through a video on Instagram, its caption reading: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” 

Dhoni retires as Indian cricket’s most successful limited-overs international captain, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. Having announced his retirement from Test cricket in early 2015, Dhoni carried on playing ODI and T20 for the next five years, leading India into the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20 in India.


More to follow...

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months
Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ : PM Modi
New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ : PM Modi
US to sell 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
US to sell 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
Sushant Singh’s autopsy report skips mention of one crucial detail, claims family’s lawyer
Sushant Singh’s autopsy report skips mention of one crucial detail, claims family’s lawyer
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In