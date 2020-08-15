‘The legend retires in his own style’: Kohli, Tendulkar among many to congratulate MS Dhoni on stellar career

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 21:28 IST

Shortly after former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, tributes from the world of cricket all around the globe started pouring in. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, captain Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Pragyan Ojha, Suresh Raina, and many more took to social media to congratulate their former captain on a wonderful career.

“Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

“Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you’ve done for the country will always remain in everyone’s heart,” tweeted Kohli.

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

“The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours,” Ashwin, Dhoni’s former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate, tweeted.

The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!,” Raina, one of Dhoni’s best friends, captioned a picture posted on Instagram.



“For Indian Cricket, some shoes will never be filled. One of them is Mahi bhai #MSDhoni #dhoniretires,” Pragyan Ojha, the former India spinner tweeted.

For Indian Cricket, some shoes will never be filled. One of them is Mahi bhai #MSDhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/SRcsA3E0jq — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 15, 2020

Gautam Gambhir, who partnered Dhoni in a match-winning 109-run partnership in the final of the 2011 World Cup, tweeted: “From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni”

From "India A" to "The India" our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who made his international debut under Dhoni in 2016, called his former skipper a friend and an elder brother.

“There’s only one #MSDhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me #7,” Pandya tweeted.

There’s only one #MSDhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me 🙏🏾🇮🇳 #7 pic.twitter.com/Q3j9pbcOGy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2020

Dhoni retires as Indian cricket’s most successful captain in limited-over internationals, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in which India lost to New Zealand.