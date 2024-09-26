MS Dhoni returns from USA amid uncertainty on CSK future; BCCI set to make major addition in player retentions: Report

Former India and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to India after spending time vacationing in the United States with his close friends. A video of Dhoni arriving at Ranchi airport went viral on social media, fueling discussions about his future with CSK, especially considering the BCCI is expected to announce the rules for IPL 2025 retentions this week. MS Dhoni lands in India ahead of BCCI's announcement of player retention rules(X/Files)

Images of Dhoni attending an American football game in the US spread online when he was in the US. Back home, IPL fans continued to eagerly await clarity on whether Dhoni will be retained by CSK or bid adieu to the sport.

The retention rules for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have not been formally announced but speculations surrounding Dhoni's retention have remained at the forefront of discussions as fans and pundits alike wonder if CSK will hold onto their talismanic former skipper.

Reports earlier suggested that the franchise had requested to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player, but these rumours were quashed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, who denied any such discussions, calling them baseless.

Retention Rules in Focus

The upcoming IPL mega auction, expected to take place in November, is set to be held outside India. According to a report by The Indian Express, BCCI is likely to allow franchises to retain a maximum of five players. This rule would ensure that teams retain their core group of players, thus maintaining the franchises’ continuity and brand value.

However, the right-to-match option, which allowed teams to match other bids for their former players, will likely not be part of the 2025 auction.

CSK’s retention decision will be particularly interesting. If Dhoni decides to play in the 2025 season, he is expected to be one of the five players retained by the franchise. Sources within CSK, according to the newspaper, have indicated that they are waiting for a formal decision from the BCCI regarding the retention rules before they can plan accordingly.

Dhoni, if retained, could potentially opt for the lowest salary category to allow the franchise more financial flexibility for other players. There is also the possibility of reintroducing a rule that allows teams to retain players who have been retired from international cricket for at least five years as uncapped players, though clarity on this will only emerge once official retention guidelines are released.

Ahead of the 2022 IPL season, teams were allowed to retain up to four players with a cap of three Indians and two overseas players. However, it remains unclear whether similar restrictions will apply this time. Teams like Mumbai Indians, who are eyeing the retention of players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, stand to benefit from the flexibility of retaining five players.

What is certain, though, is that the retention of Dhoni remains a top priority for CSK if the Indian cricket legend remains available for another season.