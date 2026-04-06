MS Dhoni’s CSK return loading; could play against Delhi Capitals but next 2-3 days crucial

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in desperate need of a revival after losing their first three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The five-time champions have suffered defeats against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and are now at the bottom of the points table. The franchise has severely missed talisman MS Dhoni, who has been ruled out due to a calf strain. The franchise had announced before the season that Dhoni would miss the opening two weeks as he continued his rehabilitation. MS Dhoni can return to the CSK playing XI later this week (PTI)

However, in a big boost to CSK's chances, the 44-year-old might take the field in Chennai's upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 11, but only if everything goes according to plan. Sources privy to developments confirmed to Hindustan Times Digital on Monday that Dhoni is expected to undergo a fitness test in the coming days, and if he passes it, the decks would be cleared for his return to the Playing XI.

Also Read: CSK's IPL 2026 nightmare: Big bet on Sanju Samson misfires, death-overs chaos adds to misery without MS Dhoni “We are expecting him to take a fitness test in the coming 2-3 days, and if everything works out, there's no reason why he shouldn't play against the Delhi Capitals,” said the source.

Without Dhoni, CSK have appeared a pale shadow of their former selves in the IPL 2026, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy leaving much to be desired. The franchise slumped to a 43-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday after conceding 250 with the ball. Gaikwad has also struggled with the bat, managing just 41 runs in three matches.

Sanju Samson, who was traded to CSK by the Rajasthan Royals, has also flopped in the first three matches, and the underperforming opening pair of Gaikwad and Samson has added to CSK's woes. To make matters worse, Dewald Brevis has yet to get a game due to an injury, but the South African youngster is expected to feature in the next game against the Capitals.

“We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative, and hopefully, these next five days will go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It’s a big loss, but we are looking forward to getting him back,” Fleming had told reporters after the loss against RCB.

More about Dhoni Dhoni has been spotted training with Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL matches, but has remained absent from the dugout on match days due to protocols set by the IPL governing council. Ahead of the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gaikwad offered an update, saying Dhoni is working his way back and will rejoin the team soon. “He is on track. He is getting there slowly. He is eager to play, but it takes time sometimes. It will be soon,” Gaikwad said at the toss when Ravi Shastri asked for an update.

Ever since Sanju Samson joined CSK, speculation has intensified over Dhoni’s future and whether IPL 2026 will be his final season as a player. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has been hampered by injuries over the past two years, limiting his role in the side.

During IPL 2025, he batted as low as No. 8 in several matches – a move that drew heavy scrutiny. He also stepped in as stand-in captain after Gaikwad’s mid-season injury. CSK eventually finished bottom of the points table for the first time in 18 years.