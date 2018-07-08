Senior Indian cricket team player MS Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday. And like his peers, he too was smeared with cake on his face by the like of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhoni was not to be subdued as he returned the favour to Kuldeep in same style.

The former captain, however, later lamented in a post how these were the only opportunities that the younger brigade got to have their ‘revenge’.

The Indian cricket team has a long tradition of painting the one’s celebrating his birthday with cake, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya taking his ‘revenge’ on captain Virat Kohli when he turned 29 earlier this year.

Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and he celebrated his birthday with his Indian cricket teammates, with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva also in company in England. However, it was the occasion for the younger players in the team for whom Dhoni has not only been a guiding figure but also a friend.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep, whose rapid rise in limited-overs cricket owes a lot to Dhoni’s guidance from behind the stumps, made full use of the opportunity to smear his senior’s face with cake.

Dhoni not only let Kuldeep finish his work, but in return applied a lot of cake slipping his hands inside his shirt to make sure the younger one had a lot of cleaning work to do.

The former Indian captain made a funny post later on describing how he ‘bosses over’ people. “This is what happens when u keeping bossing around for the whole year and finally youngsters get a chance to give it back.thanks guys for making the day special,” (sic) Dhoni wrote on an Instagram post.

Dhoni remains a vital cog for the Indian cricket team as their bolster their preparations for the next year’s World Cup to be held in England.