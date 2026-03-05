MS Dhoni spotted with his phone at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding; internet in disbelief; Dravid, Gavaskar grace the occasion

Hence, Dhoni holding a mobile phone became a huge talking point on X (formerly Twitter), and there are plenty of reactions about it on the platform.

However, the biggest talking point about Dhoni was the fact that he carried a mobile phone. It's no longer a secret that the five-time IPL -winning captain doesn't like phones much, and his inability to answer calls or messages has been spoken about by several of his former teammates.

Sakshi posed for a couple of minutes for the photographers, then made her way inside the venue. However, Dhoni obliged for a few more minutes, and once the paparazzi were happy, he too went inside the venue.

MS Dhoni , the only captain in the world to win all three ICC white-ball trophies, on Thursday attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai. The former India wicketkeeper-batter was seen arriving at the venue alongside his wife, Sakshi, and the duo were all smiles throughout. As the two made their way into the venue, they turned back after the paparazzi called out to them, and the duo posed for the shutterbugs.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans' spinner Sai Kishore had revealed Dhoni's attitude towards mobile phones, noting that he likes to keep them away at all times, especially on match days.

Kishore, whose IPL career started with Chennai Super Kings in 2020, stated that he learnt a valuable lesson from Dhoni, revealing how the latter never picks up calls or responds to messages.

“I have learnt a lot about this from MS Dhoni. He would never pick up his phone. He used to leave his phone in his hotel room and come to the games. That’s how detached he would be. This inspired me because I used to ask myself if being involved in social media was needed. So looking at him inspired me," he told Provoke TV.

Speaking of Dhoni, he has already started training with the rest of the CSK squad for the upcoming 19th edition of the IPL, which is likely to begin on March 28. The 44-year-old made the trip to Mumbai from Chennai solely for the wedding functions.

Gautam Gambhir also attends wedding Just hours before the T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also attended the wedding festivities. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh also graced the event. The wedding was attended by some of the biggest Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and others.

Speaking of Arjun and Saaniya, the duo got engaged last year in August 2025, and the event was attended only by family and a handful of close friends. The function remained private, and it was confirmed only by Arjun's father, Sachin Tendulkar, a few months later on Reddit.

Arjun will soon be seen in action for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2026 after being traded to the franchise for INR 30 lakh.