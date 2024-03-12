 Dhoni, Flemming to take call on CSK's next captain: Srinivasan's succession plan | Cricket - Hindustan Times
MS Dhoni, Stephen Flemming to take call on CSK's next captain: CEO Viswanathan reveals Srinivasan's succession plan

MS Dhoni, Stephen Flemming to take call on CSK's next captain: CEO Viswanathan reveals Srinivasan's succession plan

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 12, 2024 06:16 PM IST

CSK CEO Viswanathan has said that the N Srinivasan has clearly stated that MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Flemming will pick the next captain and the deputy.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan shared what is the succession plan in the franchise for the next captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni. CSK have won joint-most five IPL titles under Dhoni's leadership but the wicketkeeper batter is at the fag end of his career and the speculation is rife that IPL 2024 might be his last. The legendary Indian star will lead CSK once again in the upcoming season as he has already joined the preparatory camp ahead of their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MS Dhoni will be leading CSK in the next season of IPL.
MS Dhoni will be leading CSK in the next season of IPL.

Dhoni played with a knee injury last season, meanwhile, after guiding CSK to the title, he confirmed his return to IPL 2024 for another season for his fans.

Meanwhile, CSK have yet not identified their next captain as CSK CEO Viswanathan has said that the N Srinivasan has clearly stated that MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Flemming will pick the next captain and the deputy.

"See, there have been internal talks. But, Mr. Srinivasan has made it very clear. Let's not talk about captain and vice-captain appointments. Let's leave it to the coach and the captain to decide. Let them decide and convey the information to me, and then I will convey it to you all. He has said that 'the captain and the coach will decide and give us a directive, till then let's all keep quiet'," CSK CEO Viswanathan told S Badrinath in the latter's YouTube show.

Meanwhile, CSK appointed Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper in IPL 2022 but the move didn't work out for them as Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper midseason.

CSK CEO Viswanathan also revealed what is Dhoni's plan for the upcoming season as he wants the team to concentrate on league games to qualify for the knockouts.

"We have always focused on qualifying for the knockouts. That's our first aim. After that, it depends on the performance on that day. We are following that even now. Before every season, MS Dhoni tells us 'first let us concentrate on league games. We will look to qualify for the knockouts'. Yes, the pressure is there. But over the years, because of our consistency, most of the players are used to this pressure," he added.

