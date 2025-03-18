‘MS Dhoni threw me the new ball against Sachin Tendulkar, shrugged his shoulders and left’: Ashwin's IPL revelation

Ravichandran Ashwin burst onto the big stage in IPL 2009 as someone who could fox the batters with his carrom ball, uncanny action and pace variation. He played only two matches for Chennai Super Kings in his debut season in South Africa, but his true potential was realised when the tournament returned to India the following year. Speaking at the launch event of a book titled Leo -- The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings, written by senior advocate and former Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) vice-president PS Raman, Ashwin recalled how then-CSK captain MS Dhoni not only identified him but trusted him with difficult things on the cricket field. R Ashwin and MS Dhoni(X)

After the end of the second IPL, Ashwin revealed that Dhoni had promised him on Facebook that he would be utilised well in the coming season. "Those were the days of Facebook chat, and I remember we spoke there. MS said, 'I wanna use you well next year.'

The veteran all-rounder, who is returning to CSK after 10 years, narrated how Dhoni threw him the new ball in front of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the first time in his career in IPL 2010.

"I went in and it was quite bizarre, Dhoni got injured (in a match against KKR) and I lost my form for 2-3 games too. When we both made our comebacks, I got my first initiation of bowling with the new ball against Mumbai Indians (MI) in front of Sachin Tendulkar. It was a huge game," Ashwin said.

Ashwin, who has played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India, 765 wickets across all formats, said Dhoni shrugged his shoulders and said nothing after handing him the new ball. However, former Australia batter Mike Hussey asked Ashwin if he could get Kieron Pollard out.

"Dhoni gave me the new ball, shrugged his shoulders and left. He does not give you many words, but Huss (Mike Hussey), I remember, asked me, 'Can you get Pollard out?' (while defending 166 for CSK). I was a bit jittery. I just bowled the ball outside off stump and ss luck would have it, Pollard skied one in the air. Thilan Thushara, standing long off, came running all the way, and Murali Vijay crossed him from behind. It was one of the most bizarre catches ever. It hit Thusara's hands, Vijay's eyes were closed and the ball fell into his hands," Ashwin added.

Ashwin returns to CSK

Ashwin represented CSK for eight years before moving to Rising Pune Super Giant in 2016. Ashwin then moved to Delhi Capitals and finally settled in Rajasthan Royals before finding his way back to CSK, where it all started for him in 2009. He remains the franchise's third-highest wicket-taker with 120 scalps in 121 matches.

"Most importantly, I have come back to CSK not as someone who has achieved so much but as someone who has gone through the full circle and wants to come back here and enjoy just like before. It is a wonderful place to be," he added.

Ashwin was picked up by CSK for ₹9.75 crore in the mega auction in December last year.