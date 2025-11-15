MS Dhoni told Ravindra Jadeja it was in his best interest to leave CSK, report claims he was about to be dropped from XI

In the aftermath of one of the most dramatic player swaps in IPL history, it has emerged that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja held a candid conversation before Chennai Super Kings initiated the trade that sent the star allrounder to Rajasthan Royals. According to a Cricbuzz report, the two long-time teammates spoke openly about the direction CSK were heading, and both agreed that a move away from CSK would be in everyone’s best interest. Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni(IPL)

“…the two have spoken before the trade process was initiated, and both apparently agreed that the move is in the best interest of everyone concerned,” the report added.

The discussion, described by those aware of it as “straightforward and respectful,” revolved around team balance and Jadeja’s potential role in the upcoming season. With Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad joining the squad, CSK were deliberating scenarios in which Jadeja—one of their most decorated performers—might not feature in the starting XI. For a player of his stature and influence, the prospect of being rotated out was neither ideal nor aligned with his expectations.

Dhoni, who has shared some of CSK’s most iconic moments with Jadeja—including the unforgettable title-winning runs in 2018, 2021 and 2023—reportedly laid out the situation transparently. Jadeja, in turn, expressed his own thoughts about playing time, team environment, and the trajectory of his career. The conversation set the tone for a smooth, amicable exit.

The trade itself was monumental. CSK sent Jadeja, valued at ₹14 crore (down from his fee at CSK of ₹18 crore), along with Sam Curran, valued at ₹2.4 crore, to the Rajasthan Royals. In return, Chennai finally secured a player they had been pursuing for three years: Sanju Samson, the India wicketkeeper-batter priced at ₹18 crore (the same as his fee at the Royals).

For Jadeja, the move marks a return to the franchise he represented in 2008 and 2009, before a suspension in 2010 halted his early IPL journey. Notably, he was a part of the RR squad led by Shane Warne, who lifted the maiden IPL trophy. This time, he enters the Royals camp as a seasoned match-winner, a senior figure expected to command respect even if not guaranteed the captaincy.

At CSK, Jadeja leaves behind a towering legacy—over a decade of match-winning spells, clutch innings, and an on-field camaraderie with Dhoni that became part of franchise folklore. Yet, the final decision between the two icons appears to have been rooted in clear communication and mutual understanding, setting the stage for one of the IPL’s most impactful trades in recent memory.