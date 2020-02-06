MS Dhoni turns panipuri seller for RP Singh and Piyush Chawla in viral video

cricket

Feb 06, 2020

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is enjoying his time off from the game, has found new ways to amaze the fans. Dhoni, who has not played competitive cricket ever since the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July last year, now turned into a panipuri seller for former teammates RP Singh and Piyush Chawla.

A video of MS Dhoni surfaced on the internet in which he can be seen stuffing a panipuri using a spoon and serving it to former Indian pacer Rudra Pratap Singh and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

Though there was no clarity on the event or the place, a fan page indicated that it was from Maldives. It shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of panipuris!...Our favourite chat just became even more delectable!”

Earlier also a video of Dhoni playing volleyball went viral on social media. The former India captain was seen wearing a black T-shirt and enjoying his time on the beach with friends.

Dhoni, who did not find his name in BCCI’s central contract released earlier this year, will feature in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, starting from March 29. While there has been a lot of speculation about Dhoni’s retirement, the two-time World Cup winner - 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup - has maintained his silence on the matter.