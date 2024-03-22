'MS Dhoni was asked whether he can get through whole IPL 2024': Experts dissect shock Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK captaincy move

On the eve of the IPL 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Ruturaj Gaikwad was unveiled as the new captain of CSK. The shock decision thus marked the end of a successful era for MS Dhoni, who had although stepped down from the leadership role back in 2022 as well. The decision quickly sparked questions about the CSK legend's fitness and preparation for the tournament while also reigniting the longstanding retirement talk. MS Dhoni stepped down from Chennai Super Kings captaincy

Two seasons back, Dhoni had pulled off a similar move to promote Ravindra Jadeja for the captaincy role. However, a poor start to the campaign for Chennai, coupled with his unimpressive return with the bat and ball, saw Dhoni reclaim the leadership role yet again and sparked a stellar comeback in 2023, where the franchise lifted their fifth title.

The winning run for CSK was expected to be Dhoni's final IPL season, but the former India captain promised to return one last time. Days after the IPL final, he underwent knee surgery, recovered through the course of the year and joined the CSK camp in Chennai last month to prepare for IPL 2024.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, reckoned that the call from Dhoni left him wondering if his preparation for the tournament was enough. Dissection the reason behind the captaincy move, he further believed that the 42-year-old was probably asked whether he could play the entire IPL 2024.

"One thing that did cross my mind when I heard the news the first time is that does this means the preparation until now hasn't gone as planned for Dhoni, physically. Remember, at the end of the day, he is 40 and has played enormous amount of cricket and that does take a toll on your body when you are a keeper. Probably he was questioned on whether he can get through the whole tournament and this sort of gives him the flexibility without compromising the side. This could possibly be the case," he said.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, part of the same panel, however, felt that Dhoni will play a major role this season given that Chennai don't have an experienced wicketkeeper-batter and that he would also mentor Gaikwad throughout the season.

"I see him playing most of this season. The backup wicketkeeper is an U19 guy. You don't want to throw him straightaway. Last season would have probably been the right time for him to retire, if at all he wanted to, after winning the trophy. But since he has decided to play the role of a mentor this season, I see him playing a major role in helping Ruturaj Gaikwad. But I don't see him playing not at all," he said.