‘MS Dhoni will never spoon-feed us’: CSK star reveals how legendary WK prepares players for his retirement

Indian seamer Shardul Thakur revealed how legendary wicketkeeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni pushed the players to grow. Shardul has played under MS Dhoni's leadership during his earlier stints at Chennai Super Kings, while recently when he returned to the Chepauk, the legendary wicketkeeper stepped down from the captaincy but still remains a key figure in the side. Legendary Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni.(AFP)

Dhoni is considered one of the smartest brains in the cricketing world, as he is one of the few wicketkeepers who assists his bowlers from behind the stumps. He reads the game brilliantly, constantly chats with the bowlers and shares his plan to get the better of the batters in the middle.

However, Shardul asserted that Dhoni never spoon-fed the players and pushed the players to prepare their own plans to get them ready for a time when he retires from all forms of cricket.

"Playing with him has always been special because he allows us to grow. He allows us to come up with our own plan. So he will never spoon-feed us. He will say, 'Tomorrow I might not be available behind the wickets. What will you do? Go back to your room, think about your game, and come up with your plans, if it doesn't work then I will intervene,'" Shardul said at an event hosted by IISM.

MS Dhoni backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Shardul further talked about Dhoni's legacy as he pointed out how the legendary captain backed players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, during their tough times as they went on to become giant stars.

"The legacy that he has left behind, three ICC Trophies, grooming so many youngsters. Even the current greats I would say Virat, and Rohit, everyone in their life had a time where they could have been dropped. But the great MS Dhoni backed them and what they did after 2012 onwards up until now," Thakur said at the same event.

Dhoni was last seen in action on the cricket field during IPL 2024, where he played as a specialist wicketkeeper batter under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy. Five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings, failed to qualify for the playoffs, but Dhoni managed to entertain the crowd, which came in large numbers to support him at every venue.

However, there is still no clarity on whether Dhoni will return for another season of IPL next year as the Chennai Super Kings are still waiting for BCCI's announcement of retention rules, and they will only make the final call after that.