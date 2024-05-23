MS Dhoni's 'retirement drama' called out by fans after Dinesh Karthik quietly ends IPL career amid RCB's crushing loss

Despite not officially announcing his retirement, there were signs that we might not see Dinesh Karthik in IPL action next season. After Rovman Powell hit the match-winning runs for RR, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter received an emotional embrace from Virat Kohli, and also took off his gloves to acknowledge the spectators present in the stadium in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik during a match.(ANI)

Karthik's post-match actions also served as an onus for critics of MS Dhoni, who took to social media to troll the CSK star. Taking to X, many fans expressed respect towards Karthik's style of retirement, and compared it to constant rumours of Dhoni also calling it quits.

For the past few seasons, the India legend has been rumoured to announce his retirement, but it hasn't happened yet, adding more spice to the drama. In CSK's final home game this season, there was a lap of honour for Dhoni and his teammates, with many feeling that this could be his final-ever match at the Chepauk.

Taking to X, one fan wrote, "No old age drama, never did retirement drama for attention, never hiding behind others in tough situations."

"Streets will never forget you Thala Dinesh Karthik thank you for everything and happy retirement from IPL", the fan added.

"Indeed a great Retirement! No sympathy No drama," another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Never asked for sympathy, No drama of old age, never pretended to retire to attract attention, never hid behind others in difficult situations. Streets will never forget you Thala DK Happy Retirement.”

Chasing 173, RR reached 174/6 in 19 overs, winning by four wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for his side, with a knock of 45 runs off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

Initially, RCB posted 172/8 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar was in good batting form for RCB and slammed 34 off 22 deliveries. Meanwhile, Kohli registered 33 off 24 deliveries. For RR's bowling department, Avesh Khan bagged three wickets.