Tushar Deshpande's deleted 'Bengaluru Cant.' Instagram story drops bag of salt into RCB's fresh wounds

It's another Indian Premier League season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to clinch the title once again, crashing out of the playoffs. On Wednesday, RCB lost by four wickets to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, sending Virat Kohli into heartbreak mode. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) greets Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin.(AFP)

Chasing 173, RR raced to 174/6 in 20 overs as Yashasvi Jaiswal's 30-ball 45-run knock proved to be crucial. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag smacked 36 off 26 balls. For RCB's bowling department, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

Initially, RCB posted 172/8 in 20 overs, with Kohli smacking 33 off 24 balls. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar slammed 34 off 22 balls. For RR's bowling department, Avesh Khan took three wickets and R Ashwin scalped two dismissals.

Reacting to RCB's defeat, CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande decided to troll the franchise with a meme on his Instagram story. On his story, he put a photo of Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, and stated, ‘Bengaluru Cant.’ But then, he also deleted the story later.

The reason behind Deshpande's story goes back to Saturday, where RCB knocked out CSK from playoff qualification. RCB beat CSK by 27 runs to finish in fourth place in the standings, sending Chennai to fifth place.

Chasing 219 runs, CSK reached 191/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of final over heroics from Yash Dayal, who returned with figures of 2/42. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra (61) got a half-century for Chennai.

Initially, RCB posted 218/5 in 20 overs courtesy of a half-century from Faf du Plessis (54). Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took two wickets for CSK.

Speaking after RCB's exit, captain Du Plessis said, "With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score. Credit to the boys - they fought really well. That's all you can ask for. If you look at naturally assessing the pitch and conditions, you would say it's a 180 pitch because it was swinging upfront and was quite slow. But what we've found out this season, with the impact player, the par score isn't enough any more. Also with the dew coming in. Extremely proud. Lot of teams - their wheels would've fallen off after 1 from 9. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. We weren't special tonight in terms of pushing that extra 20 runs with the bat."