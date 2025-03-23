MS Dhoni's vintage stumping leaves Suryakumar Yadav sulking, forces MI captain to exit even before decision is made

Nearly 10 months since after his last cricketing appearance, MS Dhoni returned to IPL action, and it took him no time to remind the world why he remains one of the sharpest wicketkeepers the game has ever seen. At 43, age might be catching up with most cricketers, but Dhoni continues to defy time with his reflexes behind the stumps. MS Dhoni shows brilliant reflexes to stump Suryakumar Yadav out in CSK vs MI clash(IPL 2025/X)

While Chennai Super Kings fans celebrated his return, the man himself remained unfazed, slipping back into his role with the same steely composure; and when the opportunity came, he executed a stumping that turned back the time.

It was Noor Ahmad who created the chance, but Dhoni capitalised on it without fail. Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in captain for Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2025 in Chennai, looked to dominate the young left-arm wrist-spinner, stepping out for a booming inside-out drive.

The ball, however, gripped and spun away, leaving Suryakumar stranded mid-swing. In a fraction of a second – before the bat could even complete its arc – Dhoni had gathered the ball and dislodged the bails with his signature forward thrust, his hands as firm and precise as ever.

There was no time for the MI skipper to react, let alone the chance of recovery. The replay only confirmed what everyone already knew: Dhoni was operating at a speed few could match.

Watch:

For Noor, it was a prized first wicket in CSK colors, but for the crowd, the moment belonged to Dhoni. His stumping has long been a spectacle in itself, and even after all these years, the magic remains.

CSK's opener

The match in Chennai is the opening clash for both sides in the 2025 edition of the tournament. The 18th season began on Saturday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru registering a dominant win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK skipper, won the toss and opted to bowl in Chennai. The match also marked the return of Ravichandran Ashwin in Super Kings colours, and he, too, didn't waste time in making a mark, picking a wicket off his very first over.