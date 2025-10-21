Muddled selection, unsettled balance: India’s spiralling World Cup tale

New Delhi: Despite Smriti Mandhana’s fine knock, India lost their group match to England in Indore on Sunday. (AP)

India’s World Cup campaign seems stuck in a familiar loop — mistakes, explanations, disappointments.

Now, with three semi-final spots taken and three losses on the trot for India, their upcoming clash against New Zealand becomes a crunch, high-pressure game for their knockout hopes. But how did the co-hosts end up in this spot of bother, in what was expected to be a relatively easy route into the last four? There are some systemic problems, but also a few obvious answers.

After the loss to Australia, coach Amol Muzumdar said there would be a long discussion about the team combination. And by the looks of it, they did have one, with Jemimah Rodrigues being dropped for Renuka Thakur against England. Although it initially came as a bit of a shock, it appeared logical to drop the out-of-form batter and bring in an extra bowler to target England’s evidently fragile top order in the powerplay.

Before the England clash, India were criticised for going in with just five bowling options all tournament and they had hinted that changes were incoming.

Rodrigues, with just 65 runs in four games including two ducks, at an average of 16.25, was given the axe. Yet, beyond the numbers, she brings intent to a batting line-up that is otherwise bogged down by low strike rates and reluctant starts. Thus, there will be some head scratching around in the think-tank on whether they got the right call in Indore.

Review meetings do follow every match but perhaps, this comes a bit too late. The hesitance in tinkering with the combination until they suffered back-to-back losses makes India look reactive rather than proactive.

It was also only after the defeat to South Africa that an “elongated discussion” about strike rates, dot-ball percentages and approach happened, even though the problem had reared its head in the first two matches as well against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Solutions for batting depth, lack of all-rounders and overdependence on specialists are now being sought mid-tournament.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s honest post-match reflection after the England game, which India lost by four runs from a winning position on Sunday, laid bare some of the problems.

“In the last two matches, we thought that five bowling options were not good enough especially on a flat track like Indore or how the Vishakhapatnam pitch played out in the second match,” she said. “We are not privileged enough to have batters who can bowl, like other teams. It was a tough call to drop Jemi, but sometimes you need to do that to get the balance right.”

And yet, the balance does not really seem right. Even if each defeat has come in contrasting fashion, the overall theme remains the same: imbalance.

Against South Africa, India’s top order collapsed and the lower order mounted a recovery. Against Australia, the top held firm but the tail crumbled. Against England, the story lay somewhere in between. Chasing 289, India were cruising at one stage. A set batter going strong, they needed 57 off 57 balls with seven wickets in hand. And yet, they fumbled.

Mandhana started scratchily but dug in until she felt troubled by cramps and admittedly, emotions took over for a rash shot. Harmanpreet Kaur looked fluent and assured as she finally found rhythm and her first fifty of the tournament. Deepti Sharma was handy with the bat yet again in this World Cup. It was, for the large part, finally looking like the game where the entire batting would click. But when the time came to close it out, panic set in.

India have now lost matches both defending and chasing. Pick an extra batter and the bowling appears to lack bite. Pick an extra bowler and the batting looks thin. Five games on, the balance has still not settled.

If there was one honest admission amid the hull, it came again from Mandhana. “Everyone’s shot selection at that time could have been better. It started from me. We just needed six an over; maybe we should have taken the game deeper. The collapse started from me,” she said after the England defeat.

Her words cut through the noise. India’s problem isn’t just technical, it’s also psychological. The collapses have their own rhythm: one poor shot, a lapse in concentration, followed by collective panic.

India have lost to South Africa, Australia and England, with each defeat exposing the predictable frailties. They had also lost to South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia in the 2022 ODI World Cup. The last time India beat a SENA side in an ICC event was back on February 27, 2020, against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

The same team is up next, in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. India can end a five-year wait, but it will take the kind of clarity that’s eluded them all tournament. The bigger issue hasn’t been resources. It’s how they’ve been used.