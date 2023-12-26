Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi's IPL 2024 participation in doubt after ACB revokes NOC for 2 yrs, delays their annual contract

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq's IPL participation came under serious doubts after the Afghanistan Cricket Board decided to immediately cancel their NOCs (No Objection Certificate) following the cricketers' attempt to opt out of the central contracts and prioritise franchise leagues across the globe. The ACB also decided to delay their annual contracts on the recommendation of the committee assigned the investigate the matter. India's Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan's Naveen Ul Haq (R) (ANI)

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to delay the 2024 annual central contracts for national players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq Mureed. Additionally, the Board has opted not to grant them No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the next two years following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts," the ACB said in a release.

All three cricketers are slated to play the IPL in March-April this year. Mujeeb, an off-spinner, was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of ₹2 crore while pacers Naveen and Farooqi were retained by their respective franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mujeeb is currently with the Melbourne Renegades squad in the Big Bash League in Australia. It would be interesting to see if he is asked to return home as the ACB committee has immediate suspension of all NOCs given to the three cricketers.

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility. By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players," ACB said.

A committee member stated: “The three players formally communicated their decision to the ACB, expressing their desire to release themselves from the annual central contract, starting from 1st January 2024, as well as requested to consider their consent for their participation in the national events.”

After investigation, the committee presented the following recommendations to the ACB’s top management:

Not Awarding Central Contracts: Starting from January 1, 2024, the three players shall not be eligible for the central contract for one year. In this case, ACB will consider and decide their participation in events when needed.

Delay Granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs): Consideration of these players as non-eligible to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for two years. All current NOCs shall be revoked immediately.