'Mumbai beat CSK dressed as Pune': Ex-MI star's savage reply to Scott Styris's tweet on ridiculous Mumbai Indians stat

With IPL 2023 final kick starting on March 31, there have been plenty of positives, negatives and surprises for fans. The season began with Chennai Super Kings defeating Gujarat Titans in the season opener, winning by five wickets. MS Dhoni's side's hopes to recover from last season were given a huge setback and they will be aiming to find some momentum. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings also shocked Kolkata Knight Riders, sealing a seven-run victory via DLS method.

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma reacts as he leaves the field after their loss in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.(AP)

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants built on their last season's form and defeated Delhi Capitals by 50 runs, followed by Rajasthan Royals beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians crashed to a eight-wicket defeat vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reacting to the recent results, former MI player Mitchell McClenaghan got into a heated debate with Scott Styris on Twitter. It began with McClenaghan posting, “Positive Note. @mipaltan have never won a championship after winning the first game. Second Positive in general. How good is it to see games being played in Home grounds! Love it @IPL is back!”

Reacting to McClenaghan's tweet, Styris quipped, “How good is it to see games being played in Home grounds! Love it @IPL is back!”

But the former MI player had the last laugh, commenting to Styris, "On another positive note - on two occasions Mumbai beat CSK in the final and on a 3rd occasion beat CSK dressed as Pune".

Chasing a target of 172 runs, RCB reached 172/2 in 16.2 overs vs MI. Virat Kohli was in hot form and hammered an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 49 balls. Meanwhile, RCB captain Du Plessis slammed 73 runs off 43 deliveries. Initially, MI posted 171/7 in 20 overs, with Tilak Varma slamming an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 46 balls. Karn Sharma was in good bowling form for RCB, taking two wickets.

