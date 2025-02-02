'Mumbai being a working city, there weren't as many...': Gavaskar reacts to Ranji 'frenzy' as Rohit, Kohli made return

Following the disappointing series losses at home to New Zealand followed by a chastening Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign down under, many of India’s Test unit returned to action in the closing rounds of the Ranji Trophy for their domestic teams. This followed a new mandate by the BCCI regarding players keeping their red-ball skills sharp by participating in the domestic competition. Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma.

According to Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, however, there is far more value to this decision and the participation of stars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant than just meeting the BCCI’s demands.

Writing in his column for Mid-day, Gavaskar said: "The India team players may have participated in the Ranji Trophy simply to tick the box of 'must dos' that the BCCI had insisted on and by doing that they brought new energy to the National Championship.”

Rohit and Kohli in particular had poor outings, further placing pressure given their recent scarcity of form. However, Gavaskar was happy to see the silver lining in this situation.

“Even though they may not have made a successful return to the tournament, their very presence would have enthused their teammates and their opponents,” continued Gavaskar. "Meeting and spending time with them would give the teammates so much to learn from them as to how to be successful in their careers.”

"Imagine the lift off for the players who got the wickets of Jaiswal, Sharma, Kohli, Rahul. They will be raring to go at other batters knowing that they have got the wickets of India's top order," continued Gavaskar. Himanshu Sangwan, who burst through Kohli’s defence for Railways, came into the national spotlight for the incredible delivery to dismiss the Indian great.

‘Even if a fraction of those who came out to watch get inspired…’

Kohli’s presence saw Delhi beat Railways, but fail to qualify for the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Mumbai lost to Jammu and Kashmir with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team, but managed to come back and win their next game to qualify.

“Elsewhere it was wonderful to see the number of youngsters who came to watch the Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sure they came to watch Virat Kohli and that's what star power is about,” said Gavaskar. “Even if a fraction of those who came out to watch get inspired by the frenzy that was seen and go on to do something exceptional in their careers that would be the cherry on top.”

Reflecting on Mumbai's game against J&K at the BKC Ground, Gavaskar said “Earlier in the week Rohit Sharma's participation in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game also was good to see.”

"Mumbai being a working city there weren't as many who could spare the time to watch the game. In any case, if they were Mumbai supporters then it was a good thing they didn't go to the game as Jammu and Kashmir beat the defending champions comprehensively and that's never an easy thing to see for a Mumbai supporter."

Attention will now turn to ODI fixtures, with the three-match series beginning in Nagpur ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy.