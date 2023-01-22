‘Mumbai cha raja, baja raha hai baja’: Ex-India opener's epic take on Rohit Sharma's match-winning knock in 2nd NZ ODI

Team India routed New Zealand by 8 wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. With a heroic effort from the bowlers, the Men in Blue skittled the visitors for 1Rohit Sharma08 runs in 34.3 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma stood out with a blazing half-century as India chased down the target by scoring 111/2 in 20.1 overs. The decisive victory meant that the hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit is currently the third highest run-getter in the series with 85 runs in two matches, averaging 42.50. Although the right-handed batter hasn't scored an international century for quite sometime now, he has been playing notable knocks for the team. On his YouTube channel, former India opener Aakash Chopra has lauded the Indian captain for playing a superb knock and ensuring a big win for the hosts.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan's ‘garba chalu’ dig at ‘modern-day batters’ during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI sparks Twitter debate

"There was only one way New Zealand could have made a match of it, that you pick up wickets with the new ball, but nothing like that happened. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma was the aggressor. When Rohit plays like that, I feel like saying Ro Superhit Sharma, Mumbai cha raja, baja raha hai baja," said Chopra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The way he was batting, he would have definitely scored a century if they were chasing 250-300 because he scored 51 of the 72-run opening-wicket partnership. 51 runs off 50 balls - seven fours and two sixes," he added.

Meanwhile, pacer Mohammed Shami was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fiery spell of 3/18 in the match. Among India's bowlers, Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya picked two wickets each. While Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav grabbed one wicket each.

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, January 24 at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON