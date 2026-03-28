Mumbai Indians handed major Jasprit Bumrah boost ahead of KKR clash, Jayawardene provides big fitness update

Jasprit Bumrah’s brief stay at the BCCI Centre of Excellence had naturally raised questions around his readiness for the start of IPL 2026, especially after he was spotted away from the Mumbai Indians’ main pre-season setup earlier this week. But speaking in the Mumbai Indians’ pre-match press conference ahead of their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, March 29, head coach Mahela Jayawardene made it clear that the India pacer’s delayed buildup was part of a managed process, and that he had now rejoined the squad and was available for selection. Jasprit Bumrah is available to play for Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2026. (X images)

The timing had made the situation notable. Less than a week before the IPL season began, Bumrah was reported to have reached the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru, but had not yet linked up with the MI camp. That led to immediate speculation over his fitness and availability. Subsequent reports, however, indicated that the visit was tied to strength and conditioning and workload management rather than a fresh setback, before Bumrah eventually returned to Mumbai and linked up with the squad on Friday evening.

Mahela links Bumrah’s delayed buildup to India’s workload At the pre-match press conference, Jayawardene said the scheduling demands around India’s recent international commitments had already made such cases foreseeable.

“Well, obviously, I mean, they all had to build up to the World Cup. The World Cup was quite intense as well. I mean, there was a lot of cricket played.”

He then widened the explanation to the broader load carried by India’s bowlers before and during the global event.

“There were a couple of test series going as well before that. And then leading up to the T20 World Cup, there were a lot of bilateral tournaments. The workloads of some of them, I mean, most of them are bowlers who needed that bit of extra bake.”

So, rather than presenting Bumrah’s CoE phase as an emergency response, Jayawardene placed it within a broader recovery and conditioning arc after a packed run of cricket, especially for fast bowlers. The sequence around Bumrah’s preparation also fits that explanation, with the CoE stint understood to be part of workload monitoring and physical preparation ahead of the IPL.

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Jayawardene then delivered the update Mumbai Indians’ fans would have wanted most before facing KKR in their opening game.

“And then the World Cup itself was quite high intensity, travelling, playing. So that’s part and parcel of it. And we knew that going into this IPL, there will be those kind of situations. So we just have to manage that. And Jassi is back with the squad. He’s available to play.”

That final line effectively closes the sequence around Jasprit Bumrah. For the Mumbai Indians, ahead of a first-up meeting with KKR at home, it is a significant boost - not just because Bumrah is their premier fast bowler, but because the uncertainty around his buildup had become one of the biggest talking points before their campaign began.