Mumbai Indians implored to stop using Rohit Sharma as impact sub in IPL 2026: ‘The kind of leader he has been…’

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, the Mumbai Indians, have been urged not to use Rohit Sharma as an impact sub in the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament. In the last two seasons of the cash-rich league, the Hitman has been just playing the matches for his batting, and the bulk of the contests have seen him sitting in the dugout during the fielding innings. However, with the 38-year-old shedding several kilos, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes it's high time that Rohit starts playing for the franchise for the entire duration of the game. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya gestures as Rohit Sharma looks on (AFP)

Ever since last year, Rohit has worked really hard on his fitness, and the right-handed batter is in the best shape of his life. Ever since he retired from Tests, there have been questions raised about his future and whether he can keep going until the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, he proved his detractors wrong by first losing weight and then scoring runs for fun in the ODI series against Australia and South Africa.

Now all eyes are on Rohit and how he performs in the upcoming 19th edition of the IPL, and Harbhajan feels the time is correct for the Hitman to play the entire match, and not just feature as a batter. The Turbanator also said the Mumbai Indians should capitalise on Rohit's shrewdness, given he has won five titles as the franchise's captain.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 full schedule: List of MI fixtures with match dates, venues and timings “Rohit Sharma has been used as the 12th man who just bats, but I feel that the kind of leader he has been, a player like him should be on the field,” Harbhajan told JioHotstar.

"In tough matches, when you need to take certain calls, when a captain sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, Rohit Sharma can do that for Hardik Pandya,” he added.

‘Fit and mean’ Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra echoed the same sentiment, saying Rohit is in the prime shape of his life, and the team should look to capitalise.

“Logically, if you are fit, you should play the whole game and not be substituted. Especially when you are batting second, you shouldn't come in as an impact player. An opener is not used to watching 20 overs of the match from the dugout. Opening batters are used to staying on the field, preparing accordingly and then hitting the ground running,” said Chopra.

“Rohit Sharma is the fittest, meanest and maybe the strongest at this point in time, so he should be on the ground for all 40 overs. That's actually how the Mumbai Indians will be able to make full use of Rohit Sharma,” he added.

The IPL 2026 is slated to begin on March 28 with the tournament opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Mumbai Indians will play their first match on March 29 against the three-time champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders.