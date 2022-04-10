'MI have come from behind to lift title, but that team was different': India legend reveals 'major headache' for Rohit

Mumbai Indians (MI), the five time winners of the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, have hit rock bottom as suffered their fourth straight loss in IPL 2022, after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Pune on Saturday evening. MI have always been slow starters and have previously been in such situations. In fact, from a similar position back in 2015, they had roared back to form to win the trophy. However, India legend Irfan Pathan has ruled out the possibility of a MI comeback and a repeat of 2015 feat owing to a "major headache".

Mumbai have lost four or more matches at the start of an IPL season four times now with 2014 being the only time they lost five games. 2008 and 2015 are the other two seasons and three of those seasons were immediately after a mega auction.

2015 remains a standout season among the aforementioned years when they lost four in a row before winning eight of their next 10 matches to finish fourth and subsequently lift the trophy.

However, Pathan feels that that with Mumbai lacking a bowlingh option to support Jasprit Bumrah, such a comeback seems less likely in 2022.

"Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback from situations like these. They've done it in the past, back in 2014 and 2015. In IPL 2015, they were in a similar situation and came from behind to lift the title, but that team was a little different," he said on Cricket Live on Star Sports. "This year, MI doesn't have a bowler who can support Bumrah well. This is a major headache for the captain."

The former India all-rounder was however impressed with Mumbai's batting performances in those four games.

"MI's batting still looks good as they have young Tilak Varma doing well, Suryakumar Yadav starred in his comeback game, and Ishan Kishan has been firing at the top. You hope Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard will also score runs as the tournament progresses but their bowling department looks weak, especially the pace attack," Pathan said.

"Traditionally, the pitches in Maharashtra have suited fast bowlers and if the seamers do their job well, then Murugan Ashwin will also return with better figures."

Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings on April 13 in Pune.