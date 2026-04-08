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Mumbai Indians predicted to be in play-offs despite weak start to IPL 2026 campaign: ‘’They still have the firepower'

Hanuma Vihari believes Mumbai Indians can still make the IPL playoffs despite their struggles.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 06:38 pm IST
Written by HT Sports Desk | Edited by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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India batter Hanuma Vihari has backed the Mumbai Indians to make the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2026 despite their inconsistent start to the season. Mumbai are currently placed seventh on the points table and are coming off a 27-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals. However, Vihari believes the five-time champions still possess enough quality to bounce back.

Rohit Sharma walks past Hardik Pandya after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)

“I think MI will make the top four. They are struggling but still have the firepower. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, definitely. Sunrisers Hyderabad have to play out of their skin. Chennai Super Kings need some time this year. There are chances they will finish mid-table or once again at the bottom. Something has to work for them. Brevis needs to come back, Dhoni needs to come back, then maybe there is some chance,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Vihari pointed out that Mumbai’s frequent changes in the playing XI have disrupted their rhythm. “For MI, first, Hardik Pandya was unavailable. Then he came back, and they dropped Santner and Corbin Bosch. There have been wholesale changes, which is unlike Mumbai. They make changes here and there, but this year they have been making changes. They are struggling,” he said.

Also Read: DC vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: GT search for answers to end Sameer Rizvi's streak of 50s; Delhi expected to be rain-free

On CSK, Vihari highlighted multiple issues. “We knew after the auction that CSK have a young side. But unlike CSK, they are also not able to set a combination. We are seeing a lot of changes. Powerplay bowling is a concern for them. They are struggling at death bowling as well. In the batting, the openers are not firing, which increases pressure on the middle order. Maybe they should bring in Urvil Patel, but where he fits in will be a question. Can they bring in Akeal Hosein? They have fit him in somehow. They are going nowhere so far,” he explained.

Currently, Chennai Super Kings sit at the bottom of the table with three defeats in as many matches, while Mumbai Indians will look to turn their season around in the coming games.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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