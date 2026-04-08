Mumbai Indians predicted to be in play-offs despite weak start to IPL 2026 campaign: ‘’They still have the firepower'

India batter Hanuma Vihari has backed the Mumbai Indians to make the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2026 despite their inconsistent start to the season. Mumbai are currently placed seventh on the points table and are coming off a 27-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals. However, Vihari believes the five-time champions still possess enough quality to bounce back.

Rohit Sharma walks past Hardik Pandya after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)

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“I think MI will make the top four. They are struggling but still have the firepower. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, definitely. Sunrisers Hyderabad have to play out of their skin. Chennai Super Kings need some time this year. There are chances they will finish mid-table or once again at the bottom. Something has to work for them. Brevis needs to come back, Dhoni needs to come back, then maybe there is some chance,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Vihari pointed out that Mumbai’s frequent changes in the playing XI have disrupted their rhythm. “For MI, first, Hardik Pandya was unavailable. Then he came back, and they dropped Santner and Corbin Bosch. There have been wholesale changes, which is unlike Mumbai. They make changes here and there, but this year they have been making changes. They are struggling,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted concerns in both the batting and bowling departments. “In the batting, Rohit Sharma scored runs in the first match but got a start in the second and failed in the third. Consistency is lacking in their batting. In the bowling as well, they are giving away runs in every match. They look like a one-dimensional bowling attack and need to correct it. Jasprit Bumrah has not been at his best as well,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted concerns in both the batting and bowling departments. “In the batting, Rohit Sharma scored runs in the first match but got a start in the second and failed in the third. Consistency is lacking in their batting. In the bowling as well, they are giving away runs in every match. They look like a one-dimensional bowling attack and need to correct it. Jasprit Bumrah has not been at his best as well,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mumbai began their campaign with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders but suffered back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Vihari feels RCB are one of the strongest teams in IPL 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai began their campaign with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders but suffered back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Vihari feels RCB are one of the strongest teams in IPL 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vihari also praised defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their strong start. “RCB looks like one of the most solid teams. RR, RCB, and Punjab Kings. They have played the perfect kind of cricket at home (RCB). We have to see how they do away, but they are playing like champions. Everyone is in form, and there are no problems. Phil Salt, if he also comes into form, it will be a total team dominance. Overall, they do not have to make any changes as such and are looking like a champion unit,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vihari also praised defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their strong start. “RCB looks like one of the most solid teams. RR, RCB, and Punjab Kings. They have played the perfect kind of cricket at home (RCB). We have to see how they do away, but they are playing like champions. Everyone is in form, and there are no problems. Phil Salt, if he also comes into form, it will be a total team dominance. Overall, they do not have to make any changes as such and are looking like a champion unit,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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On CSK, Vihari highlighted multiple issues. “We knew after the auction that CSK have a young side. But unlike CSK, they are also not able to set a combination. We are seeing a lot of changes. Powerplay bowling is a concern for them. They are struggling at death bowling as well. In the batting, the openers are not firing, which increases pressure on the middle order. Maybe they should bring in Urvil Patel, but where he fits in will be a question. Can they bring in Akeal Hosein? They have fit him in somehow. They are going nowhere so far,” he explained.

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Currently, Chennai Super Kings sit at the bottom of the table with three defeats in as many matches, while Mumbai Indians will look to turn their season around in the coming games.

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