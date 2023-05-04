Mumbai Indians unleash 'IPL titles' dynamite, force Punjab Kings to delete cruel Rohit Sharma dig

The Mumbai Indians produced an emphatic performance on Wednesday night to register their fifth win of the 2023 Indian Premier League, beating Punjab Kings by six wickets in Mohali. It was a run-fest at the PCA Stadium, with the home side posting a mammoth score of 214/3 in 20 overs; however, an incredible batting effort from Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) helped the Mumbai Indians to a much-needed win with seven deliveries to spare. Rohit Sharma(IPL)

MI endured a poor start to their run-chase, though; their captain Rohit Sharma continued to struggle with form, as he was dismissed on a duck in the first over of the match. Rishi Dhawan dismissed the MI great early in the innings to put the visitors on instant backfoot, and following the dismissal, the official Twitter account of Punjab Kings posted a rather savage tweet.

In a now-deleted tweet, the PBKS cheekily wrote ‘R0’, taking a dig at Rohit for getting out on a three-ball duck. The MI skipper is fondly nicknamed ‘R0’. The tweet soon gained traction, with fans of Rohit Sharma and the MI criticising the PBKS, and soon, Mumbai Indians' official Twitter account also took notice of the tweet.

PBKS' now deleted 'R0' tweet mocking Rohit Sharma

The MI, then, came up with a reply that seemingly forced the PBKS to delete their tweet; five-time champions Mumbai sent a brutal reminder to the Kings, taking a dig at their empty trophy cabinet so far. The Punjab Kings are among the only three IPL franchises from the original eight yet to win the title. While Rohit was the captain in all of MI's five title-winning campaigns, the star Indian batter had also won the trophy in 2009 when he represented the Deccan Chargers.

With the win over PBKS, Mumbai Indians climbed to sixth spot in the table with 10 points; currently, four teams including Punjab Kings (7th) share the same points -- the other two being Rajasthan Royals (4th) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (5th). The MI return to action on May 6 when the side takes on the Chennai Super Kings.

