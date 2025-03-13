Explore
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Mumbai Indians score after 3 overs is 16/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 13, 2025 7:43 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 16/0 after 3 overs, Hayley Matthews at 6 runs and Yastika Bhatia at 10 runs
    Key Events
    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2025
    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 13 Mar 2025 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

    Mumbai Indians squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Nadine De Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sajana S, Kamalini G, Yastika Bhatia, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail
    Gujarat Giants squad -
    Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Ash Gardner, Dani Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 13, 2025 7:43 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 16/0 after 3 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Hayley Matthews 6 (9)
    Yastika Bhatia 10 (9)
    Gujarat Giants
    Kashvee Gautam 0/12 (2)

    Mar 13, 2025 7:40 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Kashvee Gautam bowling . Mumbai Indians at 14/0 after 2.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Good length wide outside off, Yastika Bhatia rocks back and cuts this through point for a boundary. The way she stepped across on the previous delivery had forced Kashvee to bowl this even wider on off.

    Mar 13, 2025 7:39 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Kashvee Gautam bowling . Mumbai Indians at 10/0 after 2.1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! This time Yastika Bhatia finds the middle of her bat and the ball has sailed to the fence. Full and on off, Yastika Bhatia steps across and ramps this over short fine for a boundary.

    Mar 13, 2025 7:38 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 6/0 after 2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Mumbai Indians
    Hayley Matthews 5 (8)
    Yastika Bhatia 1 (4)
    Gujarat Giants
    Ash Gardner 0/4 (1)

    Mar 13, 2025 7:07 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Scores: Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Mumbai (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia(WK), Sajana S, Kamalini G, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque (replaces Parunika Sisodia).

    Mar 13, 2025 6:37 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2025

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Match Details
    Eliminator of Women's Premier League, 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants to be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

