Mumbai Indians vs RCB, WPL 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch tournament opener live on TV and online

The day is finally here. The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 will kick off on Friday with the tournament opener between two-time champions Mumbai Indians and one-time winner Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will be at loggerheads as both teams aim to begin their campaign with a victory at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. RCB will take on MI in the WPL 2026 opener on Friday. (HT_PRINT)

Mumbai Indians retained the bulk of their core from the previous three seasons, and the same can be said about RCB. However, the latter will be without Ellyse Perry as the Australian all-rounder pulled out at the last minute due to personal reasons.

Considering RCB are without Perry, the Mumbai Indians start as favourites, considering they have the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr in their squad, and the trio are expected to start in the playing XI alongside Shabnim Ismail.

When it comes to RCB, all eyes would be on how Nadine de Klerk performs, considering the remarkable World Cup campaign she had with South Africa last year.

Squads: Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), G Kamalini, Rahila Firdous, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth, S Sajana, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha.

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Richa Ghosh, Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, D Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Kumar Prathyoosha.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the WPL 2026 opener between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru When will the WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and RCB be played? The WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the RCB will be played on Friday, January 9, at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and RCB be played? The WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the RCB will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and RCB? The WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the RCB will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.