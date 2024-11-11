Mumbai teenager makes MS Dhoni stand up and take note, called up for CSK trials ahead of IPL 2025 auction: Report

Mumbai's 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre seems to have caught the eye of legendary former India captain MS Dhoni and has been called for trials by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction. Mhatre has scored one century in five first-class games

Mhatre made his first-class debut in the Irani Trophy, opening the batting for Mumbai with Prithvi Shaw. He scored a half-century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Baroda and then went on to smash 176 off 232 balls in a 200-run stand with Shreyas Iyer in his second match against Maharashtra. Overall, Mhatre has scored 321 runs in five first-class matches at an average of 35.66 with a century and a half-century.

According to the Times of India, Mhatre's performances have impressed CSK scouts and their former captain and spritual leader Dhoni. It is further reported that the five-time IPL champions have asked Mhatre to report for selection trials between November 16 and 23 during the six-day break between the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

CSK MD and CEO Kasi Viswanath has reportedly asked Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap in an email on October 24 to allow Mhatre to attend the trials in Chennai.

Viswanath earlier said that CSK has no plans to part with Dhoni, who has been retained as an uncapped player this season, any time in the near future. The legendary wicketkeeper batter last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, which made him eligible for the special uncapped rule for next year's retention.

"As far as Mahi bhai (brother) is concerned, you know he keeps everything to himself. It comes out at the last moment only. Knowing the passion he has for CSK, and also knowing the following he has, and he also mentioned in one of the interviews that he'll play his last game in Chennai, we're hoping that he will continue as far as CSK is concerned.

"As long as MS wants to play, the doors are open. Knowing him, his commitment, and his dedication, I'm sure he'll always take the right decision," said Viswanathan as a part of a discussion on Provoke TV.