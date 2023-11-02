Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null score after 6 overs is 35/2

Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 02 Nov 2023 at 09:00 AM

Venue : Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh



Mumbai squad -

Ajinkya Rahane, Ajit Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande

Baroda squad -

Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad, Vishnu Solanki, Amit Passi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya

