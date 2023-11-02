News / Cricket / Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null score after 6 overs is 35/2
Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null score after 6 overs is 35/2

Nov 02, 2023 09:30 AM IST
Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null at 35/2 after 6 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal at 7 runs and Hardik Tamore at 14 runs

Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 02 Nov 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Mumbai squad -
Ajinkya Rahane, Ajit Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, ...Read More Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande
Baroda squad -
Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad, Vishnu Solanki, Amit Passi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya

Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score, 3rd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score, 3rd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:30 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null at 35/2 after 6 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score:
    null
    Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 (11)
    Hardik Tamore 14 (11)
    null
    Mahesh Pithiya 0/13 (1)

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:29 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Six on Mahesh Pithiya bowling . null at 35/2 after 5.3 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Six! Played towards square leg.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:28 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Hardik Tamore smashed a Six on Mahesh Pithiya bowling . null at 28/2 after 5.1 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:25 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null at 22/2 after 5 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score:
    null
    Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (7)
    Hardik Tamore 7 (9)
    null
    Soyeb Sopariya 2/12 (3)

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:20 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null at 21/2 after 4 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score:
    null
    Hardik Tamore 6 (7)
    Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (3)
    null
    Lukman Meriwala 0/9 (2)

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:18 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Hardik Tamore smashed a Four on Lukman Meriwala bowling . null at 20/2 after 3.2 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:17 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null at 16/2 after 3 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score:
    null
    Hardik Tamore 1 (1)
    Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (3)
    null
    Soyeb Sopariya 2/11 (2)

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:14 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ajinkya Rahane is out and null at 15/2 after 2.5 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Soyeb Sopariya.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:13 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane smashed a Six on Soyeb Sopariya bowling . null at 15/1 after 2.3 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:10 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null at 7/1 after 2 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score:
    null
    Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (3)
    Ajinkya Rahane 5 (6)
    null
    Lukman Meriwala 0/4 (1)

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:09 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane smashed a Four on Lukman Meriwala bowling . null at 6/1 after 1.3 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:06 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: null at 2/1 after 1 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score:
    null
    Ajinkya Rahane 1 (1)
    Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (2)
    null
    Soyeb Sopariya 1/2 (1)

  • Nov 02, 2023 09:05 AM IST
    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jay Bista is out and null at 1/1 after 0.5 overs

    Mumbai vs Baroda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Soyeb Sopariya.

  • Nov 02, 2023 08:01 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Mumbai vs Baroda Match Details
    3rd Quarter Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Mumbai and Baroda to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

