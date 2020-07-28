Murali Vijay roasted after Ellyse Perry announces divorce

cricket

A day after it was announced that Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry ended her marriage with rugby union player Matt Toomua, India batsman Murali Vijay has become the butt of all jokes. Perry and Toomua got married in 2015 and after four years of being together, decided to go their separate ways.

“It’s with the greatest of respect for one another that we decided to separate earlier this year,” the pair said in a joint statement as per Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday.

“We felt this was the right course of action and is in the best interests of each other and our current lives. This is something that has evolved and is a mutual decision. Throughout our relationship we have remained private and we ask that our space and privacy continue to be respected during this difficult time for both of us.”

This triggered users on Twitter and Instagram to have their share of fun at the expense of Vijay, who earlier this year had expressed his desire to have dinner with Perry. In April, Vijay had taken names of Perry and Shikhar Dhawan when asked about the ones he would want to have dinner with.

“Ellyse Perry. She is very beautiful. I want to have dinner with her,” he said.

In reply, Perry, in an Instagram chat with anchor Ridhima Pathan had said: “I hope he’s paying. That’s very kind of him. I’m flattered.”

It was enough for the Twitter and Instagram community to generate a flood of memes related to Vijay. The Tamil Nadu batsman is married to Nikita Vijay – the ex-wife of India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik – and has three children with her.