Murali Vijay scores half century for Essex in English County Championship

India opener Murali Vijay finally found some runs in England as he made a sedate half-century for Essex in a County Championship Division One match against Nottinghamshire on Monday.

Replying to Nottinghamshire’s 177 all out, Essex were off to a solid start as Vijay and Nick Browne added 56 runs for the first wicket at Trent Bridge.

However, the visiting team lost a few wickets after that as Nottinghamshire closed in on their lower-order.

Vijay, who struggled to get going in the Test series against England, scored 56 off 95 balls.

Vijay’s knock included nine boundaries.

Earlier, Nottinghamshire failed to capitalise on the toss after electing to bat as they were bowled out in 58.1 overs. For Essex, medium pacer Jamie Porter was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 4/50.

In another county match recently, India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed nine wickets for Durham, including seven in an innings.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 23:14 IST