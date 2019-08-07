Murali Vijay slams 56-ball ton to guide Ruby Trichy Warriors to victory in TNPL

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:55 IST

Murali Vijay was the star for his Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) side Ruby Trichy Warriors as he guided them to a 17-run victory over Tuti Patriots on Wednesday. The opener scored a brilliant century off just 56 balls to guide Warriors to their first win of the season. Warriors managed to score just 13 runs from their first three overs but a brilliant 141-run stand off 85 balls between Vijay and Adithya Ganesh (56 off 45 balls) took them to a competitive total. Vijay looked at ease against Patriot bowlers and his innings comprised of 11 fours and four massive sixes.

Earlier, Vijay was in news as he came up with an innovative way to counter Ravichandran Ashwin’s bizarre bowling action. Ashwin debuted an innovative action in the match against Chepauk Super Gillies. But Vijay gave Ashwin a taste of his own medicine when he flummoxed the bowler by batting left-handed.

It is often seen that a player tries to switch stance in the middle of a delivery but Vijay took it a notch further as he stood in a left-handed stance against Ashwin before the ball is bowled. Vijay batted left-handed in the 16th over and even managed to get a single with an inside edge.

He again batted left-handed and tried to take another single with a clean hit to long on. But the umpire signalled a no-ball and with a free hit on offer, Vijay opted not to take the single.However, Vijay returned to his tradition right-handed stance on the free hit and smashed a six on the bowling of Ashwin.

